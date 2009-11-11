GLASGOW NORTH EAST CANDIDATES
If you have any interest or involvement in any current or past by-election, then this is the place for you. Brought to you in association with British Parliamentary By Elections Since 1945
posted by by_elections @ 11.11.09 2 comments
Labour
SNP
Liberal Democtats
Conservative
Greens
Solidarity
Scottish Socialist Party
Socialist Labour Party
Jury Team
British National Party
TILT The Individuals Labour & Tory Party
Mikey Hughes
Mev Brown
More Glasgow NE Sites
2 Comments:
hello..!you have a nice blog..! you can also open our blog
http://2010election.webs.com
Very nice post. You have gave a good information about open government. I like it. Thanks for sharing such article here.Presidential Polls
Post a Comment
<< Home